Advertisement

Michigan Senate confirms state health director appointed by Whitmer

Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.(WLUC)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Senate has supported Elizabeth Hertel as state health director, backing a key figure in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-led chamber endorsed the governor’s appointee 18-16 Tuesday, with Democrats and some GOP senators voting yes.

Hertel took over the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 22 following the abrupt resignation of Robert Gordon. Over the past two months, she has gradually loosened restrictions designed to curb COVID-19.

Many Republicans opposed Hertel, voicing long-running frustrations that Whitmer used the state health department to issue orders after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the law she had been using to issue COVID-19 orders.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly raised concerns about Hertel’s transparency with lawmakers after a legislative hearing in February. She was disappointed that Hertel wouldn’t name specific criteria state health officials want to see before declaring the coronavirus pandemic over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Suspect identified in Jackson shooting that left 25-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Sparrow’s Dining with a Silver Lining helped the restaurant and patient care industry
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Okemos considers name change
Okemos considers nickname change
Jackson City Council virtual meeting on March 23
Jackson City Council holds meeting on Tuesday