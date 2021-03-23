Michigan Senate confirms state health director appointed by Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Senate has supported Elizabeth Hertel as state health director, backing a key figure in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-led chamber endorsed the governor’s appointee 18-16 Tuesday, with Democrats and some GOP senators voting yes.

Hertel took over the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 22 following the abrupt resignation of Robert Gordon. Over the past two months, she has gradually loosened restrictions designed to curb COVID-19.

Many Republicans opposed Hertel, voicing long-running frustrations that Whitmer used the state health department to issue orders after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the law she had been using to issue COVID-19 orders.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly raised concerns about Hertel’s transparency with lawmakers after a legislative hearing in February. She was disappointed that Hertel wouldn’t name specific criteria state health officials want to see before declaring the coronavirus pandemic over.

