Local company looking to hire 100s, employee speaks of great experience

Employee Kevin Brown shares his experience with Peckham
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A local company is looking to hire hundreds of people at their facility in Lansing.

Peckham, a non-profit vocational rehabilitation organization, providing job training opportunities for persons with or without significant disabilities and other barriers to employment.

Kevin Brown is an applicant line employee for Peckham and says he has grown both personally and professionally during his employment.

