Limited Fans To Attend Preakness

Swiss Skydiver wins the Preakness.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
-BALTIMORE (AP) - The Preakness will be run in front of a limited capacity of 10,000 fans at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15. Organizers of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown announced the decision Tuesday. Churchill Downs has said it expects the Kentucky Derby to be run in front of roughly 40-50% of capacity May 1 in Louisville. Typically, the Preakness draws over 100,000 spectators.

