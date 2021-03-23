Lansing Mayor wants to use large portion of budget to address retiree benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 drained millions from the city of Lansing’s budget. Now, the Mayor’s proposed budget plans to address that and other liabilities.

“There are significantly reduced revenues. Last year, we had to cut 12 and a half million dollars. This year we had a similar gap,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

On top of that, the city still owes former city employees million for pensions and underfunded health care costs.

“This is something that has been building over the last 15 years,” said Schor.

That’s why the mayor decided to dedicate 26% of this year’s proposed budget toward more than $730 million that the city will owe. But the money will just be a drop in the bucket.

“When you come in with a $700 million unfunded liability budget, our general fund budget is $150 million...you’re not going to solve that in a year,” said Schor.

Schor is willing to make the sacrifice in the budget short-term for the long-term gain. He also says the idea of selling city hall, which was brought up in the previous administration, is still on the table.

“City Hall is... it’s an old building. It’s inefficient. It’s a good location in Lansing. I am certainly open to moving out of City Hall, but it’s not just City Hall that has to be on the table. It’s what do you do in the courts, what to do with lock up,” said Schor.

While the city will be paying a significant portion of its budget on pension and retiree costs for years, the mayor doesn’t expect the city to file for bankruptcy like Detroit.

“Detroit went into bankruptcy and basically he eliminated their debt by not paying their way by not paying the retirees pension. They paid pennies on the dollar for retirees and it’s something where we would like to solve the problem, working with our retirees, working with our unions to make sure that we address the costs, and that it’s not going to the city and that same position,” he said.

The Mayor’s overall budget will have to be approved by the city council in May. The new fiscal year starts in July.

Lansing is getting $51 million from the federal COVID relief bill. The mayor is proposing to use half of it in this upcoming budget. The city has until 2024 to spend it all.

