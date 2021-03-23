Advertisement

King To Stay With Packers

Image of a football
Image of a football(KALB)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million. King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement. The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.

