Jackson High School and Pathways to go back to virtual learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, March 23, Jackson Public Schools was informed that two students, one student being a Jackson High School varsity basketball player, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to these positive cases, Jackson High School and Jackson & Pathways will go back to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

Jackson High School and Pathways will be virtual Wednesday (3/24) and Thursday (3/25) off on Friday (3/26) for our already scheduled spring break.

All students will return to in-person learning on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Superintendent Jeff Beal sent this statement to students and families:

