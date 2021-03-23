Heinz releasing a trio of new mashup sauces

(WILX) - The mad scientists at Heinz have been busy lately. Heinz is releasing a trio of new mashup sauces.

The new releases include:

Hanch: a combo of hot sauce and ranch.

Wasabioli: a mix of wasabi and garlic aioli.

Tarchup: a blend of tartar sauce and ketchup.

Mixing hot sauce and ranch dressing to form Hanch is being credited to a Reddit user who goes by Deep from Vancouver, although the pairing has been a staple at wing joints for years.

The wasabi/garlic aioli recipe was apparently inspired by Emma from Toronto, who asked an online wedding forum for help removing the mix of Wasabioli from a vintage wedding dress.

According to Kraft Heinz, the mix of tartar sauce and ketchup to form Tarchup was shared in a late-night tweet ten years ago by a Toronto citizen named Arianne. Tarchup is said to be “perfect” for fish and chips.

Kraft Heinz says they saw great success with its 2018 mashups sauces, including Mayochup and Mayoracha.

“We’ve seen incredible success with innovations such as Mayochup and Mayoracha,” said Daniel Gotlib, associate director of brand building and innovation at Kraft Heinz Canada. “There’s a lot of appetite for Heinz mashups as consumers continue to explore bolder and more unique flavor pairings. Surprisingly, there is a lot of social conversation about condiment mashups, and we saw an opportunity to work with our fans in creating mashups that are inspired by them.”

The sauces will be available for a limited time at select grocery stores in Canada for about $3 a bottle. No word yet on if the sauces will be released in the US and with the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions extending the border closure, Americans may have to wait a while.

