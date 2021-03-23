Governor Whitmer lowers flags to honor 10 victims of Boulder shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 27. Whitmer is doing this to honor and remember the 10 victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, killing 10 people. Here are the names of the 10 victims:

· Tralona Bartkowiak

· Suzanne Fountain

· Teri Leiker

· Kevin Mahoney

· Lynn Murray

· Rikki Olds

· Neven Stanisic

· Denny Strong

· Officer Eric Talley

· Jody Waters

“My heart breaks for the families, loved ones, and communities as our nation mourns this senseless violence,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. We cannot continue to allow these tragedies to happen. Our state grieves alongside those who lost loved ones and the entire Boulder, Colorado community. "

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.