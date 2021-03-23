Governor Whitmer announces new road projects as part of Rebuilding Michigan program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who’s lived in Michigan for long enough will be aware of the state of the roads. For some residents, when it comes time to buy a car, how well the vehicle can handle pot holes is a major factor in the decision. But a new effort by the state is hoping to reverse that reputation.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first of 21 state highway projects starting throughout the state as part of the 2021 Michigan Department of Transportation construction season. The projects are a blend of those previously funded through the department’s budget, as well as several supported by the Rebuilding Michigan bonding program.

“By taking action now through the Rebuilding Michigan plan, we can start fixing state roads immediately and save money in the long run by cutting down the need for more costly repairs later,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan is financed without an increase at the gas pump, and it’ll help jump-start our economy by creating thousands of good-paying construction jobs.”

Michigan has repaired it’s roads many times in the past, but the Rebuilding Michigan program is focused specifically on rebuilding the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The plan also implements fixes that are designed to result in longer useful lives, so that less money is needed to keep the roads working in the long run.

“Rebuilding Michigan will employ Michiganders in good-paying jobs at a time when we need it to grow our economy,” said Business Manager of the Laborers District Council Geno Alessandrini, Sr. “Our members are the best trained workers in the world and they are ready to get to work to keep Michiganders safe on the roads.”

