Advertisement

East Lansing Public Library is excited to offer some new options

The library is back open for business
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing Public Library is back open for business, however, there are some new rules to keep in mind with their re-opening regarding face masks and social distancing. Also, the library is giving you the chance to check out a computer or use their free Wi-Fi. The East Lansing Public Library is also showcasing some local art featuring posters that came from an organization called Learning for Justice. The exhibit will be on display through May 19th.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Suspect identified in Jackson shooting that left 25-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Hair and Fashion Show
Cosmetology students show off skills in first-ever virtual competition
Peckham employee shares positive experience
Local company looking to hire 100s, employee speaks of great experience
Lammers Heating and Air Conditioning
Tips on how to make sure the air in your home is clean
Tips for staging a home
Tips for staging a home before you sell