East Lansing Public Library is excited to offer some new options

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing Public Library is back open for business, however, there are some new rules to keep in mind with their re-opening regarding face masks and social distancing. Also, the library is giving you the chance to check out a computer or use their free Wi-Fi. The East Lansing Public Library is also showcasing some local art featuring posters that came from an organization called Learning for Justice. The exhibit will be on display through May 19th.

