City of East Lansing released resident survey on policing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing-based research firm, EPIC-MRA, developed and implemented the City’s Police Community Survey. This survey was conducted in March 2021 in order to look at and review the East Lansing residents’ perception of the East Lansing Police Department.

While there were some negatives, there were also many positives. East Lansing police chief Kim Johnson says he believes things will continue to improve.

“I’m 100% confident knowing that what we’re going to do in the next couple of years and what we’re trying to do with policing our community is going to change some of those questions dramatically,” said Chief East Lansing Kim Johnson.

“I’m hopeful with some of the changes that we’ve already made that we’re on the right track and hopefully that can be the floor rather than the ceiling for what we can accomplish,” said East Lansing City councilman Bacon.

90% of respondents with a 911 emergency call say they were satisfied with their interaction with the East Lansing police department. While 69% of those say they were very satisfied.

One of the more puzzling dynamics of the results showed only 26% of African Americans trust the police. However, 100% say they were satisfied with their interactions with them. Councilman Bacon says it’s going to take some time to bridge that gap between trust and satisfaction.

“I just don’t think people can decide when people are over certain things. If it’s an offense, and it’s a legitimate offense, then it has to be corrected. The individual decides when there’s satisfaction. I think a lot of times we’re trying to rush through this and it’s uncomfortable and we just want to get to the other side of it. But, we can’t skip steps here,” said East Lansing city councilmember Ron Bacon.

“The numbers are really low. Like, 13 blacks who had contact with us and were 100% satisfied. Even one person. But those 13 people had something good to say about the police in those interactions. From a chief standpoint, I’m extremely proud of those 13 cops who had interactions with those people,” said East Lansing police chief Kim Johnson.

On March 29, Councilman Bacon and the Police Oversight Commission are inviting the public to a meeting to give them feedback and voice their opinions.

With this information, the police department can improve its policies, training, and resources.

The survey takes information from interviews with 500 residents from March 1 to March 8 in this calendar year. The majority of the interviews were at least 13 minutes and 50 percent of them were completed via cellphone.

Some unique findings

While African Americans are, overall, more satisfied than dissatisfied with the overall job done by the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) in providing public safety services to their community, their level of satisfaction is 26 points lower than all city respondents. Moreover, African American residents “trust” ELPD officers by 45 points less than all respondents trust police officers.

