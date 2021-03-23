East Lansing City Council to vote on Sister Survivors, release of documents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday to honor the “Sister Survivors” of Michigan State University.

The motion would officially recognize the survivors of convicted doctor Larry Nassar and the abuse they endured. It also calls on MSU to release approximately 6,000 documents related to the abuse.

“March is recognized as Women’s History Month, in which we laud the many ground-breaking accomplishments of women throughout history,” the resolution says in part. “The East Lansing community is proud to recognize women who are victims/survivors of sexual assault, including elite athletes at Michigan State University, particularly on the women’s gymnastics team, who found within themselves incredible reserves of persistence, despite unthinkable sexual, physical, and mental abuse and the action of these women has overcome fear, stigma, and resistance to address abuse in athletics for women and men, and at all levels of sport.”

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. The agenda item report can be read below.

