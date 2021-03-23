Advertisement

DoorDash to deliver same day covid tests

DoorDash teamed up with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell for the effort.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the delivery service DoorDash announced it will begin same-day deliveries of two COVID-19 PCR tests across the US.

DoorDash teamed up with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell for the effort. Everlywell’s test kit is done using a nasal swab while Vault Health’s test uses saliva collection which is supervised on a video chat.

Both kits are authorized by the Food and Drug Administrations for emergency use.

