DoorDash to deliver same day covid tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the delivery service DoorDash announced it will begin same-day deliveries of two COVID-19 PCR tests across the US.

DoorDash teamed up with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell for the effort. Everlywell’s test kit is done using a nasal swab while Vault Health’s test uses saliva collection which is supervised on a video chat.

Both kits are authorized by the Food and Drug Administrations for emergency use.

