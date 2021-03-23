Advertisement

Cosmetology students show off skills in first-ever virtual competition

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Cosmetology students from the Jackson Area Career Center will get a chance to put their skills on display for potential employers and others during a virtual competition this month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the 11th Annual Hair and Fashion Show will take place virtually utilizing Facebook Live on the Career Center’s Facebook page (@jacksonareacareercenter) on Wednesday, March 24.

The event will start at 3pm, with live sneak peeks beginning at 12pm. Industry professionals, family members, friends and others are invited to tune in. The annual show, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, is a chance for Cosmetology juniors and seniors to show off their hair and makeup skills on a mannequin head.

This year’s class is made up of 29 juniors and 17 seniors, all of whom will create a unique look on their mannequin according to a “Fantasy Look” theme. The public will be able to view the juniors’ mannequins ahead of time during a pre-recorded video, while the seniors will compete live.

“I love that this event gives our students a great opportunity to show off their creativity, and skills they have learned within this program,” says Cosmetology instructor Ronda Applegate. “It’s also a great opportunity to put their talents on display for future employment opportunities.”

Students will be judged by members of industry based on their creativity, closeness to theme, neatness and control, and a brief written description of their work. New this year, viewers will get a chance to vote for their favorites in a People’s Choice Award category.

People who cast a vote for the People’s Choice polls during the Facebook Live will be entered to win Sheer Technique Salon services and products. The winning students will also be awarded prizes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Suspect identified in Jackson shooting that left 25-year-old woman dead

Latest News

East Lansing Public Libary
East Lansing Public Library is excited to offer some new options
Peckham employee shares positive experience
Local company looking to hire 100s, employee speaks of great experience
Lammers Heating and Air Conditioning
Tips on how to make sure the air in your home is clean
Tips for staging a home
Tips for staging a home before you sell