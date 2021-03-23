Cosmetology students show off skills in first-ever virtual competition

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Cosmetology students from the Jackson Area Career Center will get a chance to put their skills on display for potential employers and others during a virtual competition this month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the 11th Annual Hair and Fashion Show will take place virtually utilizing Facebook Live on the Career Center’s Facebook page (@jacksonareacareercenter) on Wednesday, March 24.

The event will start at 3pm, with live sneak peeks beginning at 12pm. Industry professionals, family members, friends and others are invited to tune in. The annual show, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, is a chance for Cosmetology juniors and seniors to show off their hair and makeup skills on a mannequin head.

This year’s class is made up of 29 juniors and 17 seniors, all of whom will create a unique look on their mannequin according to a “Fantasy Look” theme. The public will be able to view the juniors’ mannequins ahead of time during a pre-recorded video, while the seniors will compete live.

“I love that this event gives our students a great opportunity to show off their creativity, and skills they have learned within this program,” says Cosmetology instructor Ronda Applegate. “It’s also a great opportunity to put their talents on display for future employment opportunities.”

Students will be judged by members of industry based on their creativity, closeness to theme, neatness and control, and a brief written description of their work. New this year, viewers will get a chance to vote for their favorites in a People’s Choice Award category.

People who cast a vote for the People’s Choice polls during the Facebook Live will be entered to win Sheer Technique Salon services and products. The winning students will also be awarded prizes.

