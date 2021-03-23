City of Jackson extends deadline for filing due date of City income taxes

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have announced that the federal income tax filing due date for 2020 returns has been extended from April 15 to May 17.

The IRS made the change to be conscious of the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional time taxpayers will require to submit 2020 taxes.

Also being mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 impacts, the City of Jackson will be following the IRS based on City Income Tax Act Sec 141.664 Sec 64.

Martin Griffin, the City Treasurer and Income Tax Administrator, is extending the due date for 2020 returns from April 30 to June 1.

Taxpayers can defer 2020 city income tax payments originally due on April 30, to June 1 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. The Income Tax Division of the City Treasurer’s Office will give all Jackson taxpayers until June 1 to file and pay 2020 tax returns.

This deferment pertains to all taxpayers, including:

individuals

trusts and estates

corporations and other non-corporate tax filers

as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

However, the deferment does not apply to any withholding taxes or first quarter estimated tax for tax year 2021.

Taxpayers are not required to file any additional forms or contact the City to qualify for this automatic tax filing and payment relief.

There will not be penalties or interest on tax due unless it was for failure to make estimated payments.

Currently, estimated payment due dates have not been changed or moved but the City will provide updates as more information is provided by the IRS.

