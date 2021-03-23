Advertisement

BWL to close lane of S. Capitol Avenue for steam work

The work starts the week of March 29.
BWL will be closing both the middle and west lane of S. Capitol Avenue, between Michigan Avenue and Washtenaw Street, starting the week of March 29.(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing both the middle and west lane of S. Capitol Avenue, between Michigan Avenue and Washtenaw Street, starting the week of March 29. 

Additionally, the right turn lane from Allegan Street onto Capitol Avenue will be closed.

The closure will be in place to install new steam main along Capitol Avenue and is expected to be in place until the end of June.

Pedestrians will be directed around the work zone. Access to properties adjacent to the work areas will be maintained during the project.

More information on BWL’s steam work can be found HERE.

