Brush fires on the rise in Mid-Michigan due to weather conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brush fires are on the rise in mid-Michigan.

Many local fire officials are pleading with the public to be mindful of the warm and dry conditions.

Burn bans have been issued for many Michigan communities hoping to prevent any possible fires from getting out of control

“You could hear burning and you could see the fire,” said Jackson resident Elaine McCoy.

Fires have been popping up all over mid-Michigan over these past couple weeks.

“We looked out the window and saw flames easily 10-15 feet high. My car was parked nearby right up front where it was blazing. My car actually had a little bit of damage from the heat,” said Okemos resident Dan Schwalek.

Elaine McCoy of Jackson and Dan Schwalek of Okemos both witnessed fires uncomfortably close to their homes. According to the National Weather Service’s Heather Orow, they’ve issued an elevated fire danger.

“We’re reaching temperatures in the upper 60′s each afternoon, the winds are a little bit gusty, and the humidity has been pretty low. So, when we combine all of those things together we’ve increased the fire danger and we’re getting more brush fires than we’d normally see,” said Orow.

Orow advises people to keep fire hazards on the forefront of their minds and be careful during these dry conditions.

“My advice would be to not burn anything outdoors. Now is not the time to burn your leaves. Now is not the time to toss smoking materials out of your cars. You definitely don’t want to do that right now,” said Orow.

According to McCoy, she believes the fire near her house was actually started by her neighbors not heeding those warnings.

“My son walked down there and he said there were two gentlemen at a little leaf-burning pile and they were poking it with leaves. That was the same house where the fire had started,” said McCoy.

Schwalek is begging people to think of others before tossing their cigarettes out the window.

“Watch your surroundings. If you’re a smoker don’t fling your cigarette butts everywhere. Just be mindful of how dry everything is. I’m a smoker, I snub mine and make sure it’s out and then throw it in the trash,” he said.

The elevated fire danger warning is set to expire on Monday.

People are encouraged to check with their local fire departments for specific information regarding your area.

