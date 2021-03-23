AG Nessel calls on U.S. Attorney General to close ghost gun loophole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 17 other attorney generals to ask U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to close the loophole in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) interpretation of the federal Gun Control Act.

As it stands, the loophole allows criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited purchasers of firearms to avoid common-sense gun laws and purchase 80 percent receivers. These 80 percent receivers can be easily put together and made into un-serialized and untraceable ghost guns.

Ghost guns typically start as “80 percent receivers” that are often sold in kits without background checks.

“This loophole is particularly concerning as it allows purchasers to circumvent common-sense gun laws,” Nessel said. “These weapons should be subject to the same regulations that all other firearms already are.”

