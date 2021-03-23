Advertisement

30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m., Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Forest Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound. Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

The suspect in the incident was identified as 30-year-old Ashley Nicole Person and was taken into custody.

Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons – Felony Firearms with bond set at $100,000 cash/surety. She is set for a probable cause conference on April 1 in 54-A District Court.

Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Thomas at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

