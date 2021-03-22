Wolverine Watchmen member faces felony weapon charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 22-year-old Maxwell Wyckoff, a known member of the Wolverine Watchmen and Clarkston resident, was arraigned on two felony weapons charges in the 52nd District Court (Division 3, Oakland County) on Monday, March 22.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges that a modified firearm and a silencer device were found at Wyckoff’s home after the FBI and Michigan State Police searched the homes of the Wolverine Watchmen members. Therefore, Wyckoff was arrested.

Wyckoff is charged with the following:

One count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device; and,

One count of possessing a muffler or silencer device, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a $2,500 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device.

Wyckoff attended multiple field training exercises at a location in Munith, Michigan.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 1 and a preliminary exam is set for April 8 before Judge Lisa Asadoorian.

