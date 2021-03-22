Advertisement

Travel by plane surging while cruises are set to resume soon

Pandemic air travel is surging while cruises are set to resume.
After a year-long hiatus, some cruise ships are gearing up to return to the seas.
After a year-long hiatus, some cruise ships are gearing up to return to the seas.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WILX) - For ten straight days the Transportation Security Administration is reporting that more than one million people were screened at US airports.

A new one-day pandemic record was set Friday with more than a million passengers.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel. The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers to wear masks on planes and in terminals.

Cruises to resume

After a year-long hiatus, some cruise ships are gearing up to return to the seas.

Two Royal Caribbean cruises are planning to set sail in June. In both cases, passengers will be required to test negative for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has halted cruise ship operations in US waters since March of last year.

