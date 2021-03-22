Advertisement

School leaders frustrated with COVID-19 federal relief aid issues

By Christiana Ford
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One school leader is frustrated with the legislature’s refusal to release more than half-a-billion dollars on federal aid meant to help schools and cities deal with the coronavirus crisis.

”It would have been nice to have the decision made all at once, so we could do better planning,” said Eaton Rapids Public Schools Bill DeFrance.

Republican lawmakers are holding that money back, saying they won’t allocate it until the governor gives up her power to close schools during a pandemic.

It’s really about planning. They see a dollar amount on paper and plan accordingly.

But schools have a hard time making critical decisions that affect students when they have no idea if the money is coming or not

Time is ticking down for school leaders trying to figure out how much money they have to work with.

“Hopefully with this next round of resources, we can have the legislature, work with the governor’s office to appropriate those in a timely manner to get them. Get those resources to the most vulnerable populations that we have in the state of Michigan. Some of those people live right here in the city of Jackson,” said Mayor Derek Dobies.

With the new federal relief package, states have to allocate the money in 60 days so schools should get that money faster.

Larger cities will get the money directly from the federal government, while smaller communities will get it funneled through the state legislature.

