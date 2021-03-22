Roundabout coming to the intersection of Forest and Collins Roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to accommodate the increasing traffic from the new McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital complex, some changes are coming to the nearby roads.

A $3.6 million road project will expand Forest Road to add a center turn lane and will add a roundabout to the intersection of Forest and Collins Roads.

The roundabout is aimed at preventing crashes by urging people to drive slower. Officials said it will also aid in preventing cars from getting T-boned at an intersection because vehicles are less likely to collide when at perpendicular angles.

The city will add an asphalt path for walking and biking along Forest and Harrison Road as well. That path planned to eventually connect to the river trail. The river trail is being extended in a separate project spanning from Cavanaugh Road to Forrest Road.

The construction could begin in April or May and is expected to be finished later this fall.

When the 240-bed complex opens, McLaren plans to close two hospitals, one at 401 W. Greenlawn Ave. and the other at 2727 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The complex is expected to open by late 2021 or early 2022.

