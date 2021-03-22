Pharmacies have open COVID vaccine appointments

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s starting to get a lot easier to get a COVID vaccine in mid-Michigan.

Not only is the state getting more doses but there are more places giving the shots- especially pharmacies.

People signing up to get their COVID shot are telling News 10 there are plenty of open appointments at pharmacies across mid-Michigan and local health departments are encouraging people to take them.

“I was shocked at how easy it was to get an appointment,” said Suzanne Phelps, who got her shot at the DeWitt Township Rite Aid. “I went online on a Tuesday evening at about 10 o’clock and they had an opening the next morning at 11.”

Phelps said she was looking for appointments anywhere she could, including the health department and area hospitals.

“I wanted my vaccine. I wanted it as fast I could get it because I want this to be over,” she said.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s health officer Marcus Cheatham said pharmacies have plenty of vaccines to go around.

He said in Clinton County, the supply continues to grow.

In fact, pharmacies are getting about as many shipments as the health departments.

“We’ve been giving doses to them also to make sure people will have an option right in their own neighborhood,” said Cheatham.

Starting Monday, anyone 50 and older and people who are younger with certain health issues could start getting their shot in Michigan.

Ted Wilson doesn’t fit that category yet, but he said he was able to get his at a pharmacy because of open appointments.

“It is surprising honestly,” said Wilson.

He said for him, getting the vaccine was everything.

“I was elated. I’m not going to lie, I did shed some tears just the relief the less of a chance of me living with a deliberating condition,” said Wilson.

Wilson created a website to help people find open appointments.

Phelps said she’s also been helping others sign up for their shot.

“This is our way out of it. This is our way back to normal, for everybody to get the vaccine,” she said.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the population 16 and older to reach herd immunity.

As of Monday, 2.3 million people in Michigan were vaccinated. That’s about 28.5% of the population.

“If we don’t reach herd immunity, COVID is going to be like Hepatitis A. It will be an every year thing. Every year there will be new small outbreaks and we’ll be trying to stomp it out,” Cheatham said.

Everyone 16 and older will be eligible on April 5.

If you need help with an appointment, you can call 211 or visit Michigan’s COVID vaccine website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.