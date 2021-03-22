Pastor on leave pending outcome of investigation by Mich. Attorney General

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reverend Shaun Lowery, a Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen in Brighton, has been placed on ministerial leave pending the outcome of an investigation by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

The announcement was made by The Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, on the Catholic Diocese of Lansing’s website. In the announcement, church leaders were clear that they would not indicate what the investigation was concerning before it’s conclusion.

“...Diocese of Lansing is fully cooperating with the Attorney General’s investigation,” the Diocese wrote. “The existence of such an investigation carries no presumption of guilt. In order not to prejudice this ongoing investigation, no more information can be shared publicly until the matter has been concluded following said investigation.”

