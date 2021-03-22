Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enough stress for restaurant owners, but now the city of Lansing is causing more issues for one local business owner.

Olympic Boil owner is frustrated over the construction that has caused the road right in front of his business to close as there was never a verbal or written agreement about the work being done.

The owner’s number one concern is how are customers getting through to his restaurant.

“They close the road completely in front of my store. How am I going to survive? Impossible,” Olympic Broil owner, Mike Alexander said. “They said we can snake your people from in there from the property next door.”

Alexander said he reached out to the city to propose some alternatives. He tells me the city responded by saying the closures are acceptable. He disagrees.

“The law clearly states you need an entrance whenever there is road work. There has to be at least one entrance to your business left open for traffic to come in and out,” Alexander said.

Right now, the only entrance is off of West Willow through the adjacent property.

“Just to get here is an ordeal and then if you snake the customers through there when it’s lined up, how do you get medical emergency through?” Alexander said.

“My greatest concern is if somebody is choking or somebody has a stroke or heart attack, how is the ambulance going to get here in time,” co-Owner Theodore Alexander said.

“This is going to kill us. This is done. This is it. I’m going to have to lay off all my employees and shut down. How can you operate a business with no entrance to your property?” Alexander said.

The construction is expected to last five weeks.

News 10 reached out to the City of Lansing for an interview and a response to some questions, but they have not responded.

