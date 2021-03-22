Advertisement

No Foregin Volunteers For Olympics

A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki is resigning after making demeaning comments about Naomi Watanabe, a well-known female celebrity. Sasaki who was in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics, told planning staff members last year that Watanabe could perform in the ceremony as an “Olympig.”(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TOKYO (AP) - Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.

The announcement comes two days after Tokyo organizers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. A limited number of volunteers might be allowed to enter if they have special skills.

Olympic organizers had planned to use about 80,000 unpaid volunteers. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government had lined up 30,000 more. Most are from Japan. It’s not clear how many will be used this time.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa Township clerk facing criminal charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates

Latest News

MSU women's basketball team to go against Iowa State
MSU women's basketball team to go against Iowa State
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving To Miss Next Three Nets Games
Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers...
Elgin Baylor Dies at 86
File image
Cade Cunningham Off to NBA?