MSU Women take on Iowa State: Live Updates

SAN ANTONIO (WILX) - The Spartans face a tough Cyclones team on Monday evening in San Antonio.

Michigan State, will take on one of the top scorers in the country.

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant says that the Iowa State Cyclones are a team that could easily have a higher seed than the number seven.

That’s thanks in part to Ashley Joens, a junior who is in the top ten in the nation in scoring.

Her 23 points-per-game led the Cyclones to the NCAA tournament, and Merchant says if they’re not careful. Joens could send the Spartans back to East Lansing sooner than they’d like.

”I’ve never seen a kid play with more heart, soul, and guts with that kind of talent. She gets every ounce out of her ability on game night, and it’s been fun to watch them and prepare for them. I don’t know what the answer is, because she’s a tough matchup,” said Coach Merchant.

Though the Spartans have Nia Clouden who averaged 24 points per game in the Big Ten tournament.

Live Updates Below:

4:58 1Q: Iowa State 12, Michigan State 11. The Spartans are hanging tough, despite four fouls already. Nia Clouden and Janai Crooms lead with four points for Michigan State.

END 1Q: Iowa State 26, Michigan State 20. The Spartans are struggling to guard Cyclone star Ashley Joens, who has 10 so far. The Spartans are happy to have Tory Ozment, Julia Ayrault and Mardrekia Cook back in the lineup; Ozment has four for MSU. Alyza Winston has five.

4:27 2Q: Iowa State 34, Michigan State 32. The Spartans are staying close the Cyclones, thanks to Ozment and Crooms, who both have 7 points. Joens has 13 for Iowa State.

HALFTIME: Iowa State 45, Michigan State 39. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens has 18 points, but is in foul trouble. Nia Clouden leads the Spartans with 9. The Cyclones are shooting 7-13 from 3, which is the difference so far.

3:54 3Q: Iowa State 56, Michigan State 47. The Cyclones are starting to put some space between them and Michigan State. Joens now has 25. Five Spartans now have seven points; Nia Clouden’s nine points were changed to seven. The Cyclones are shooting 50% from 3.

END 3Q: Iowa State 63, Michigan State 56. The Spartans haven’t let it get out of control, but they’re struggling to stay close to the Cyclones. Clouden has 11, but the Spartans need more depth to have a chance to win in the fourth.

3:38 4Q: Iowa State 68, Michigan State 65. The Spartans tied it up at 63 with a Moira Joiner 3-pointer, but haven’t scored in a little over three minutes.

2:57 4Q: Iowa State 72, Michigan State 66. Michigan State’s Moira Joiner goes down and has to be helped off the court.

FINAL: Iowa State 79, Michigan State 75.

