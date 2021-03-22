Advertisement

MSU Women take on Iowa State: Live Updates

10th seeded Spartans will be short a few players
Michigan State takes on Iowa State in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament
Michigan State takes on Iowa State in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WILX) - The Spartans face a tough Cyclones team on Monday evening in San Antonio.

Michigan State, will take on one of the top scorers in the country.

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant says that the Iowa State Cyclones are a team that could easily have a higher seed than the number seven.

That’s thanks in part to Ashley Joens, a junior who is in the top ten in the nation in scoring.

Her 23 points-per-game led the Cyclones to the NCAA tournament, and Merchant says if they’re not careful. Joens could send the Spartans back to East Lansing sooner than they’d like.

”I’ve never seen a kid play with more heart, soul, and guts with that kind of talent. She gets every ounce out of her ability on game night, and it’s been fun to watch them and prepare for them. I don’t know what the answer is, because she’s a tough matchup,” said Coach Merchant.

Though the Spartans have Nia Clouden who averaged 24 points per game in the Big Ten tournament.

Live Updates Below:

4:58 1Q: Iowa State 12, Michigan State 11. The Spartans are hanging tough, despite four fouls already. Nia Clouden and Janai Crooms lead with four points for Michigan State.

END 1Q: Iowa State 26, Michigan State 20. The Spartans are struggling to guard Cyclone star Ashley Joens, who has 10 so far. The Spartans are happy to have Tory Ozment, Julia Ayrault and Mardrekia Cook back in the lineup; Ozment has four for MSU. Alyza Winston has five.

4:27 2Q: Iowa State 34, Michigan State 32. The Spartans are staying close the Cyclones, thanks to Ozment and Crooms, who both have 7 points. Joens has 13 for Iowa State.

HALFTIME: Iowa State 45, Michigan State 39. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens has 18 points, but is in foul trouble. Nia Clouden leads the Spartans with 9. The Cyclones are shooting 7-13 from 3, which is the difference so far.

3:54 3Q: Iowa State 56, Michigan State 47. The Cyclones are starting to put some space between them and Michigan State. Joens now has 25. Five Spartans now have seven points; Nia Clouden’s nine points were changed to seven. The Cyclones are shooting 50% from 3.

END 3Q: Iowa State 63, Michigan State 56. The Spartans haven’t let it get out of control, but they’re struggling to stay close to the Cyclones. Clouden has 11, but the Spartans need more depth to have a chance to win in the fourth.

3:38 4Q: Iowa State 68, Michigan State 65. The Spartans tied it up at 63 with a Moira Joiner 3-pointer, but haven’t scored in a little over three minutes.

2:57 4Q: Iowa State 72, Michigan State 66. Michigan State’s Moira Joiner goes down and has to be helped off the court.

FINAL: Iowa State 79, Michigan State 75.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa Township clerk facing criminal charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates

Latest News

MSU Women hopeful for tournament berth
Michigan State women’s basketball team preparing for NCAA tournament
Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the...
MSU releases statement on Rocket Mortgage sponsorship with athletics
Spartan coaches look back at the year that changed the game