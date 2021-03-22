Meijer registers 110,000 people for Ford Field vaccination clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer has registered 110,000 people for the Ford Field mass vaccination clinic through the company’s online registration system and the State of Michigan hotline. Meijer has scheduled 14,000 appointments for the first week of the clinic.

Another 20,000 appointment invitations will be sent out by the end of the day on Monday, March 22.

Appointments can begin on Tuesday, March 23.

Registration became available to the public on March 15. Since that date, more than 40,000 people in the first 24 hours.

To register, follow these instructions:

Text EndCovid to 75049

Select Ford Field as the location

Go to //clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021

Call MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

Meijer will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field. There will be pharmacists and IT development teams on-site to keep a record of vaccine and immunization data as well as treat patients.

