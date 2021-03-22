Advertisement

Meijer registers 110,000 people for Ford Field vaccination clinic

Ford Field
Ford Field(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer has registered 110,000 people for the Ford Field mass vaccination clinic through the company’s online registration system and the State of Michigan hotline. Meijer has scheduled 14,000 appointments for the first week of the clinic.

Another 20,000 appointment invitations will be sent out by the end of the day on Monday, March 22.

Appointments can begin on Tuesday, March 23.

Registration became available to the public on March 15. Since that date, more than 40,000 people in the first 24 hours.

To register, follow these instructions:

Meijer will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field. There will be pharmacists and IT development teams on-site to keep a record of vaccine and immunization data as well as treat patients.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa Township clerk facing criminal charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates

Latest News

Brush fires on the rise in Mid-Michigan due to weather conditions
Former prisoner pushes for reform
Former prisoner pushes for reform
Mayor Andy Schor submits fourth executive budget recommendation to City Council
A Genesee County resident receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Meijer Pharmacy's...
Pharmacies have open COVID vaccine appointments
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Charlotte on Monday to visit and inspect the I-69 5 Point Highway...
Gov. Whitmer in Charlotte for road project visit and inspection