MDOT holding virtual public meeting to discuss I-496 project in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has invited the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming rebuilding of I-496 from Lansing Road to the Grand River in the city of Lansing.

Work is currently scheduled to begin in 2022.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a (brief) presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat function. Funding for this project is made possible by the Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

The investment strategy is is to put a focus on fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

The virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in joining can do so by following this Microsoft Teams link.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT address any concerns that may result from the project. Event organizers have asked for public comments to be submitted by April 19. Michiganders may provide concerns or comments to be discussed at this meeting regarding the project using the online comment form, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or 517-335-4381.

