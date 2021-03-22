Mayor Andy Schor submits fourth executive budget recommendation to City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor submitted his fourth Executive Budget Recommendation for the City’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 covering July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The Budget reflects the following priorities of Lansing:

strategic investment in strengthening neighborhoods and commercial corridors

community service

public safety

transparency

infrastructure

racial justice work

“The City of Lansing, like cities across the nation, are dealing with major economic impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to face these challenges head-on and this budget proposal reflects the priorities of the City of Lansing and our residents. I am proposing that we continue to invest in our community by hiring an additional social worker, adding two Ingham County community health workers to assist fire dispatch to ensure non-emergency calls go to social services, addressing gun violence through a national gun safety coalition in addition to community outreach through the Advance Peace program, funding for façade improvement, helping small businesses, hiring a FOIA analyst to increase police transparency, improving streets and sidewalks throughout the city, continuing the work of the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance, and funding many other important priorities for the residents of the City of Lansing.”

FINANCIAL DETAILS

The FY2022 proposed spending plan for the City is $237.1 million, a 1.2% increase from the projected FY 2021 budget. The proposed General Fund budget for FY 2022 is $151.2 million, a 10.0% increase from the projected FY 2021 budget thanks in part to federal support making the City whole from losses due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

With recent health care changes made by the Schor Administration, the City projects to save $3.5 million per year on outstanding legacy cost (pension and retiree health care) debt and long-term impacts have been addressed through closure of the system. However, legacy costs remain a significant portion of Lansing’s budget, similar to cities nationwide. Overall, the FY 2022 budget contributes a total of $60.7M ($46.4M General Fund) toward these legacy costs. In order to more accurately portray departmental budgets, legacy costs have been broken out into their own line item.

As required by the Charter, Mayor Schor formally submitted his FY 2021 budget recommendation to the Lansing City Council on Monday, March 22, 2020. Mayor Schor noted that he is looking forward to working with City Council on their evaluation of his proposed budget. According to the City Charter, the Council has until May 17, 2020, to adopt a final City budget plan for the next fiscal year.

