Mayor Andy Schor submits fourth executive budget recommendation to City Council
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor submitted his fourth Executive Budget Recommendation for the City’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 covering July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The Budget reflects the following priorities of Lansing:
- strategic investment in strengthening neighborhoods and commercial corridors
- community service
- public safety
- transparency
- infrastructure
- racial justice work
FINANCIAL DETAILS
The FY2022 proposed spending plan for the City is $237.1 million, a 1.2% increase from the projected FY 2021 budget. The proposed General Fund budget for FY 2022 is $151.2 million, a 10.0% increase from the projected FY 2021 budget thanks in part to federal support making the City whole from losses due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
With recent health care changes made by the Schor Administration, the City projects to save $3.5 million per year on outstanding legacy cost (pension and retiree health care) debt and long-term impacts have been addressed through closure of the system. However, legacy costs remain a significant portion of Lansing’s budget, similar to cities nationwide. Overall, the FY 2022 budget contributes a total of $60.7M ($46.4M General Fund) toward these legacy costs. In order to more accurately portray departmental budgets, legacy costs have been broken out into their own line item.
As required by the Charter, Mayor Schor formally submitted his FY 2021 budget recommendation to the Lansing City Council on Monday, March 22, 2020. Mayor Schor noted that he is looking forward to working with City Council on their evaluation of his proposed budget. According to the City Charter, the Council has until May 17, 2020, to adopt a final City budget plan for the next fiscal year.
