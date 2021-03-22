Local wrestler takes state championship, isn’t done wrestling for the year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A young woman has made her mark by beating boys in high school wrestling meets. Now, Carleigh Czerneski has added to her accolades by bringing home a state championship in Michigan’s all-girls tournament.

Grand Ledge Wrestling Coach Mark Buckland said, “You could look at her and you could look at her opponents, and the first girl she wrestled she looked at her and smiled. Carleigh just kind of gave her that look and I think she intimidated her and intimidated the rest of the girls along the way!”

And that was the face of a state champion after all the injuries and adversity throughout her high school career, it was Carleigh’s time to shine.

Buckland said, “She pinned all four of her opponents. Two of them in less than a minute. She just dominated.” That’s Carleigh Czerneski for you, and she finished the season 27-4 against almost all males.

Czerneski said, “It makes me really happy because I’m able to represent the female community and just show that we are sticking with them.”

And she just won the state meet against girls from across Michigan.

“I had the biggest smile on my face for all day, even when I got home afterwards,” Czerneski said. “Just looking back, there was some really good competition there and I had a lot of support from my community and my friends and my family, and that really helped me out a lot.”

What’s different is this state meet has only been around for three years. It’s conducted by the Michigan Wrestling Association, but is sponsored by the MHSAA. After competing against all boys, to have her own tournament for girls and win it all -- means a lot.

Czerneski said, “Just standing up there and looking out at everyone... I can’t even describe the feeling. It was amazing.”

Carleigh says she wants to be an inspiration for others girls to get started in wrestling. The boy’s team regionals take place this Wednesday, where Carleigh has an opportunity to qualify for states with her team.

