Advertisement

Local wrestler takes state championship, isn’t done wrestling for the year

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A young woman has made her mark by beating boys in high school wrestling meets. Now, Carleigh Czerneski has added to her accolades by bringing home a state championship in Michigan’s all-girls tournament.

Grand Ledge Wrestling Coach Mark Buckland said, “You could look at her and you could look at her opponents, and the first girl she wrestled she looked at her and smiled. Carleigh just kind of gave her that look and I think she intimidated her and intimidated the rest of the girls along the way!”

And that was the face of a state champion after all the injuries and adversity throughout her high school career, it was Carleigh’s time to shine.

Buckland said, “She pinned all four of her opponents. Two of them in less than a minute. She just dominated.” That’s Carleigh Czerneski for you, and she finished the season 27-4 against almost all males.

Czerneski said, “It makes me really happy because I’m able to represent the female community and just show that we are sticking with them.”

And she just won the state meet against girls from across Michigan.

“I had the biggest smile on my face for all day, even when I got home afterwards,” Czerneski said. “Just looking back, there was some really good competition there and I had a lot of support from my community and my friends and my family, and that really helped me out a lot.”

What’s different is this state meet has only been around for three years. It’s conducted by the Michigan Wrestling Association, but is sponsored by the MHSAA. After competing against all boys, to have her own tournament for girls and win it all -- means a lot.

Czerneski said, “Just standing up there and looking out at everyone... I can’t even describe the feeling. It was amazing.”

Carleigh says she wants to be an inspiration for others girls to get started in wrestling. The boy’s team regionals take place this Wednesday, where Carleigh has an opportunity to qualify for states with her team.

State Champion Carleigh Czerneski 2
State Champion Carleigh Czerneski 2(WILX 2021)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa Township clerk facing criminal charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates

Latest News

Brush fires on the rise in Mid-Michigan due to weather conditions
Former prisoner pushes for reform
Former prisoner pushes for reform
Mayor Andy Schor submits fourth executive budget recommendation to City Council
A Genesee County resident receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Meijer Pharmacy's...
Pharmacies have open COVID vaccine appointments
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Charlotte on Monday to visit and inspect the I-69 5 Point Highway...
Gov. Whitmer in Charlotte for road project visit and inspection