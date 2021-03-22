Advertisement

Latest on Monday NCAA Tournament Action

Mar. 22, 2021
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The PAC-12 continues to push teams into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, while the Big Ten stumbles.

Chris Duarte scored 23 points and seventh seed Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80. LJ Figueroa hit five 3s while scoring 21 points for the Ducks, who were playing for the first time since the conference tournament and advanced to the second round when their game with VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Will Richardson added 19 points for an Oregon attack that shot 56% and hit 11 3-pointers.

Hawkeyes center Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, delivering 36 points and nine rebounds in his final college game.

Oregon and Oregon State have advanced to the regional semifinals, where they could be joined by fellow Pac-12 schools Southern Cal and UCLA. Meanwhile, Iowa is the sixth Big Ten school to be ousted, leaving the conference with just Michigan and Maryland remaining.

