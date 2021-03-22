Lansing Schools pick new superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District’s search for a new superintendent is over.

Saturday the school board voted to hire Benjamin Shuldiner as the district’s new superintendent.

Currently, Shuldiner is a dean’s fellow at Hunter College in New York City and was the founder and principal of the High School for Public Service (HSPS), in Brooklyn.

He also served as the president of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD). Shuldiner currently serves on the New York City Board of Education and the boards of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, Common Cause New York, and the Kings Against Violence Initiative.

Shuldiner will take over for current superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

Trustee Guillermo Lopez says he is excited to see how Shuldiner does in the new role.

“I voted for Dr. B,” Lopez said. “I like the experience that Dr. B has had in the states outside of the states, his multiple jobs and being successful in them.”

Once the contract is formally approved, the Lansing School Board is hoping Shuldiner can start July 1.

