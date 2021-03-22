Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue bridge will be closed to all traffic. The closure is for work to update the bridge.

North Grand River Avenue north of the bridge to North Street will only be open to local traffic.

The traffic impacts of this project are expected to last until Fall 2021, however, the Willow Street intersection is expected to be fully reopened to traffic by late April 2021.

Access to businesses adjacent to the construction zone will be maintained throughout the duration of this road closure.

Northbound Detour

East on Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street

North on Larch Street to North Street

West on North Street to Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Southbound Detour

East on North Street to Cedar Street

South on Cedar Street to Cesar Chavez Avenue

West on Cesar Chavez Avenue (back to Grand River Ave. / Seymour Ave.)

Eastbound Detour (from Willow Street)

South on Walnut Street to Cesar Chavez Avenue

East on Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street

North on Larch Street to North Street

West on North Street to Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Westbound Detour (from Cesar Chavez Avenue)

West on Cesar Chavez Avenue to Walnut Street

North on Walnut Street to Willow Street

The detours will be posted along the roads in that area.

To view a full, interactive map of the project, click here and type “N Grand River / Willow St Intersection” into the search bar.

