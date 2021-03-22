Advertisement

Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the investigation.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

Police say 25-year-old Krashawna Emond Walker of Jackson was killed on Saturday night around 8:30. The shooting happened at the 200 block of West South Street in Summit Township.

Deputies arrived to find a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the upper body lying on the sidewalk. The female victim was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital ambulance and later died from her injuries.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in this investigation.

If you have any information about what happened, contact Detective Tom Freeman at 517 768-7934.

