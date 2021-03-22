Advertisement

Jackson County schools see an uptick in coronavirus outbreaks

(WDBJ7)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of March 22, Mid-Michigan schools have recorded some new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Clinton County reports 9 coronavirus cases in both staff and students at Bath High School.

Eaton County reports 6 coronavirus cases in both staff and students at Bellevue Elementary.

Ingham County reports 4 coronavirus cases in students at Mason High School.

Jackson County reports 8 coronavirus cases in both staff and students at Northeast Elementary School.

Jackson County reports 3 coronavirus cases in students at Horton Hanover Elementary School.

Jackson County reports 3 coronavirus cases in students at Lyle Torrent.

Jackson County reports 3 coronavirus cases in both staff and students at Columbia Central High School.

Jackson County reports 2 positive cases in both staff and students at Jackson Public High School.

The data is updated daily here.

