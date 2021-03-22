Governor Whitmer visits I-69 Rebuilding Michigan Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, March 22, Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the repair project on I-69 near Charlotte. The I-69 project in Eaton County is part of a $210 million Rebuilding Michigan investment.

The plan is to rebuild 23 miles between Marshall and Charlotte. In turn, it will provide and support 2,667 jobs. The $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan will tackle 49 projects and allow another 73 projects to be expedited or broadened in scope.

While at the site, Whitmer looked at the progress of the project.

“Rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure makes our roads safer and economy stronger for everyone, which is why it has been a priority for my administration since day one,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan allows us to continue fixing the roads this construction season, without an increase at the gas pump. We need to keep our foot on the gas when it comes to investing in our state’s infrastructure and creating good-paying jobs.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.