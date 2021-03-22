Advertisement

Governor Whitmer visits I-69 Rebuilding Michigan Project

Governor Whitmer
Governor Whitmer(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, March 22, Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the repair project on I-69 near Charlotte. The I-69 project in Eaton County is part of a $210 million Rebuilding Michigan investment.

The plan is to rebuild 23 miles between Marshall and Charlotte. In turn, it will provide and support 2,667 jobs. The $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan will tackle 49 projects and allow another 73 projects to be expedited or broadened in scope.

While at the site, Whitmer looked at the progress of the project.

“Rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure makes our roads safer and economy stronger for everyone, which is why it has been a priority for my administration since day one,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan allows us to continue fixing the roads this construction season, without an increase at the gas pump. We need to keep our foot on the gas when it comes to investing in our state’s infrastructure and creating good-paying jobs.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa Township clerk facing criminal charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates

Latest News

Brush fires on the rise in Mid-Michigan due to weather conditions
Former prisoner pushes for reform
Former prisoner pushes for reform
Mayor Andy Schor submits fourth executive budget recommendation to City Council
A Genesee County resident receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Meijer Pharmacy's...
Pharmacies have open COVID vaccine appointments
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Charlotte on Monday to visit and inspect the I-69 5 Point Highway...
Gov. Whitmer in Charlotte for road project visit and inspection