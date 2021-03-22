Advertisement

Genoa County clerk facing criminal charges

By Krystle Holleman
Mar. 22, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The clerk for Genoa Township is facing criminal charges after officials say she did not use the proper equipment to process absentee ballots in the November 2020 election.

Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty under the state’s election law, according to court records. The charge is related to the use of a disapproved ballot container for absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

The board decided to not re-tab the absentee ballots and accept election night results due to the “chain of custody ballots.” She is set to be arraigned on May 7.

Skolarus faces up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine if convicted as charged.

The chair of the Livingston County Republican Party Meghan Reckling is calling on Skolarus to resign.

In a statement, she says the call to resign means “holding Republicans who administer elections to the same standards that we would hold democrats. The charges filed by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s office have damaged the public’s trust.”

WILX has left a message for Skolorus to comment but has yet to hear back.

