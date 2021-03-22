Dr. Fauci to be featured in kids’ book

(WILX) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has guided the nation through the pandemic, will now be featured in a children’s book.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster made the announcement on Sunday.

The book is titled “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” and is written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye.

Dr. Fauci is not in the business of endorsing books, but a Simon & Schuster spokesperson said the book was written with his permission and approval, and he and his team were consulted throughout.

“I’d contacted Dr. Fauci’s office with a quick question about another children’s book I was working on, about the childhood passions of people who grew up to be great scientists,” said Messner.

Fauci responded to Messner via email, and as Messner learned more about his background and childhood, she realized there could be a standalone story to tell about him.

She reached out to his office with the idea of a picture book biography and asked for an interview.

“I was aware that I was asking for time from someone who was literally one of the busiest people in America as he provided public health guidance during the worst of the pandemic, but I also knew that Dr. Fauci understands how essential education is in public health,” she said.

The book set to arrive in bookstores on June 29 and can be pre-ordered here.

