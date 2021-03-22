Advertisement

Another Dry, Beautiful Day Tuesday

On and off rain chances are much needed; they arrive by mid-week
By Justin Bradford
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been one of the driest starts to March in recent memory, with just a tenth of an inch of rain over the previous three weeks.

Even though we could use the rain, many folks still aren’t complaining about the warm and sunny weather.

Temperatures find themselves back in the upper 60s through the middle of the week, with a gradual decline to the 50s through the weekend--still above normal.

The real forecast difference will be a wetter pattern that brings us opportunities to pick up small amounts of rain here and there during the next several days.

We won’t have day-long rain events, but almost every day past tomorrow holds at least a small chance for rain on a scattered basis.

Something to watch for this week is our updates on the area of low pressure and cold front that will arrive for Friday. Computer temperature models currently show a very wide range of highs ranging from the lower 40s to middle 60s.

This trend will be closely watched and updated throughout the week.

