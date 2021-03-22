Advertisement

Albion College returning to 100% in-person for Fall 2021

Following successful risk management amidst the pandemic throughout Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters, Albion is returning to standard academic calendar.
Albion College announced plans to return to full in-person instruction and regular academic calendar for the Fall 2021 semester.(Albion College)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Albion College announced plans to return to full in-person instruction and regular academic calendar for the Fall 2021 semester.

Since January, the college has administered over 8,000 COVID-19 tests and has maintained a low positivity rate.

As a result of the testing, paired with responsible decision-making on behalf of students, faculty, and staff, many elements of the on-campus experience at Albion College will remain intact.

Fall 2021 will mark the return to full in-person classes with appropriate COVID-19 policies in place, as well as the return to the standard academic calendar from the module approach taken last year.

“With extraordinary cooperation, collaboration, and effort from our students, faculty, and staff alike, our campus has maintained an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate throughout the pandemic. We’ve taken action as a community to mitigate the spread and the Spring 2021 semester has been our best yet in terms of risk management,” said Albion College President Dr. Mathew Johnson. “Our top priority when making decisions that affect our broader campus community is the health and safety of those impacted. We are eager to make strides this fall toward a fully in-person campus experience, with a continued focus on proactive safety measures. This includes a return to our regular academic schedule and increased opportunities for on-campus gathering and student activities.”

More details on Albion’s approach to the Fall 2021 semester, including important updates regarding both academics and student activities, can be found on the College’s Together Safely website as the semester nears.

