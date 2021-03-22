Advertisement

AG Nessel: Michiganders have free weekly access to credit reports until April 20

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recently three major credit reporting agencies, Experian, Equifax and Transunion, began offering free weekly credit reports to anyone who is struggling to keep track of their finances during the Pandemic. To encourage Michiganders to consistently monitor their credit reports from all three credit reporting agencies, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday urged Michiganders to take advantage of the offer.

“The pandemic has brought with it financial hardship for so many Michiganders and people across the country. That is why it’s even more important for everyone to stay up-to-date on the contents of their credit reports.” said Nessel. “From being aware of potential fraudulent activity to knowing which creditors to contact for assistance, having access to these crucial financial documents is imperative to one’s financial health.”

To request a free credit report, use this link.

The FTC is encouraging all consumers who may be struggling to pay their bills right now because of the ongoing pandemic to take steps to get their credit under control.

Customers worried about their credit rating may contact the companies they owe money to, ask if they can postpone your payment, check your credit report regularly to make sure it’s correct — especially any new payment arrangements or temporary forbearance. They say to fix any errors or mistakes that you spot on your credit report, and to notify the credit reporting agencies directly.

