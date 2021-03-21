Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon that left one in critical condition.

Today, at approximately 3:39 pm, Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Forest Road.

Officers located a 23-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound. Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. A suspect in the incident, a 30-year-old female, is currently in custody.

More information will be made available as it is obtained. Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Thomas at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.