Advertisement

Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition

Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.(Matt Schmucker | WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon that left one in critical condition.

Today, at approximately 3:39 pm, Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Forest Road.

Officers located a 23-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound. Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. A suspect in the incident, a 30-year-old female, is currently in custody.

More information will be made available as it is obtained. Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Thomas at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Adcock is a 13 year old boy who went missing in the Cedar/Harper area
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old boy has been found
Four children could face charges in dental office burglary
Diocese of Lansing places Brighton pastor on leave while Ag’s office investigates
Star wrestler goes to court, loses bid to get into tourney

Latest News

In an effort to accommodate the increasing traffic from the new McLaren Greater Lansing...
Roundabout coming to the intersection of Forest and Collins Roads
The Lansing School voted to hire Benjamin Shuldiner as the district's new superintendent.
Lansing Schools pick new superintendent
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa County clerk facing criminal charges
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates