Lansing mayoral candidates begin canvassing for the 2021 mayoral election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mayoral election for the City of Lansing is approaching. Today, Mayor Andy Schor and candidate Virg Bernero began canvassing across the city for votes.

Schor says he wants to continue the work he started in the City of Lansing.

“It’s always exciting to get out and hear from voters at their doors,” said Schor.

Schor wasn’t the only one knocking on doors, former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero was seen walking the streets of Lansing today.

“I think people have been held up for some time and so far so good that they’re open to a Virg return, Virg 2.0,” said Bernero.

Bernero said his first campaign initiative is tackling the pandemic.

“In order to ultimately get back to normal we have to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and then the post pandemic recovery, the economic recovery, that needs to include everybody,” said Bernero.

Both candidates say they’ll be heavily out canvassing from now until the mayoral election this November.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.