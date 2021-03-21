UPDATE: Missing 13 year old boy has been found

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have found missing 13-year old boy Jared Adcock.

Jared Adcock was found around 4:50 p.m. after he went missing from the Cedar/Harper area around 3 p.m.

He has blonde hair, is 4′8″ and weighs around 75 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants on and a black Nike ball hat at the time of his disappearance.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says thank you to the community for looking out for him.

