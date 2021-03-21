Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 13 year old boy has been found

Jared Adcock is a 13 year old boy who went missing in the Cedar/Harper area
Jared Adcock is a 13 year old boy who went missing in the Cedar/Harper area(Ingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have found missing 13-year old boy Jared Adcock.

Jared Adcock was found around 4:50 p.m. after he went missing from the Cedar/Harper area around 3 p.m.

He has blonde hair, is 4′8″ and weighs around 75 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants on and a black Nike ball hat at the time of his disappearance.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says thank you to the community for looking out for him.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition.
Lansing Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that left one in critical condition
Four children could face charges in dental office burglary
Diocese of Lansing places Brighton pastor on leave while Ag’s office investigates
Star wrestler goes to court, loses bid to get into tourney

Latest News

In an effort to accommodate the increasing traffic from the new McLaren Greater Lansing...
Roundabout coming to the intersection of Forest and Collins Roads
The Lansing School voted to hire Benjamin Shuldiner as the district's new superintendent.
Lansing Schools pick new superintendent
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.
Jackson shooting leaves 25-year-old woman dead
Genoa Township clerk Paulette Skolarus was charged with one count of failure to perform duty...
Genoa County clerk facing criminal charges
Starting Monday North Grand River Avenue from Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue...
Lansing intersection closed for bridge updates