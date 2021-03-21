Advertisement

Free clothes instead of books: Woman creates ‘Love Locker’

(KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FIFE LAKE, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan woman inspired by seeing tiny free libraries has created a “Love Locker,” a large chest stocked with clothes for anyone who needs them.

Caley Mehs got approval to put the first one outside the library in Fife Lake, a village southeast of Traverse City. Her goal is to have four or five in the region by summer. Buckley probably is next.

“There was no question that this was a great idea and that we should definitely move forward with it,” library director Julie Kintner told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Mehs and others collect clothes from people who show interest on social media. There are coats, boots and gloves for winter. The supply will change in warmer months.

“They have the little free libraries everywhere,” said Mehs, 29, of Kingsley. “I thought that was a really cool concept, and I would like to kind of build on that idea and offer winter clothing.”

Dave Gonyer of Gonyer Wood Concepts donated his time for the first locker. But additional chests would likely cost $900 for materials and labor. Mehs is raising money at https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-locker-project.

