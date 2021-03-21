Advertisement

Diocese of Lansing places Brighton pastor on leave while Ag’s office investigates

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Diocese of Lansing placed Reverend Shaun Lowery on leave while Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office investigates him.

Lowery is a Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen in Brighton.

While it is currently unclear why Lowery is being investigated, the Diocese of Lansing says they are cooperating with Nessel’s investigation.

The Diocese of Lansing released the following statement on their website in response to the investigation:

“The Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, has placed the Reverend Shaun Lowery, Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen in Brighton, on ministerial leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Michigan Office of the Attorney General. Rooted in a commitment to the highest standards of conduct on the part of all clergy, staff and volunteers, the Diocese of Lansing is fully cooperating with the Attorney General’s investigation. The existence of such an investigation carries no presumption of guilt. In order not to prejudice this ongoing investigation, no more information can be shared publicly until the matter has been concluded following said investigation.”

