Waverly girls grab win against Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Going out to Waverly on Friday night, the Warriors hosted Mason.

Mason was down by single digits and a three from Nevayah Branson helped them get a little confidence.

Waverly’s Jasmine Brown gave the crosscourt pass to Stacia Douglas who got the long two to extend the lead for the Warriors.

It’s going to be Branson for three again and no one’s covering her so the Bulldogs begin inching closer.

There’s a mad scramble for a lose ball and Waverly’s Rayjanique Coleman got it. She was all alone and got the easy layup. She led with 13 on the night.

The Warriors get the win 51-43.

