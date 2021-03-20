Advertisement

State to resume targeted burns on grasslands, near forests

Firefighters attend a burn line in a forest.
Firefighters attend a burn line in a forest.(Michigan DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Burns on Michigan grasslands and at the edges of forests will be conducted in spring and summer to improve wildlife habitat.

The burns get rid of invasive plants that can crowd out native plants. They also reduce the amount of debris that could provide fuel for large wildfires, the Department of Natural Resources said.

DNR firefighters conducted burns on more than 8,800 acres in 2019. The practice was suspended last year to develop safeguards for firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in state-managed areas in cooperation with local governments, the state said.

